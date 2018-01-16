Maryland Democrats outline response to federal tax overhaul

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland Democrats who control the General Assembly have outlined plans to respond to the federal tax overhaul.

Leading lawmakers on Tuesday talked about three measures they plan to make a priority this session to return taxes to residents.

Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch says the federal tax overhaul "takes away $680 million in exemptions for Marylanders." He says lawmakers will make a priority of mitigating that.

Del. Anne Kaiser, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, says the plan will return personal exemptions and create new charitable deductions.

The plan also includes a proposal by Del. James Tarlau to end a tie between Maryland's estate tax and the federal government's estate tax. The federal exemption is set to double to about $11 million next year.