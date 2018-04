OXON HILL, Md (WMAR) - A man is dead after being shot on Easter.

Just after 6 p.m. Prince George's County Police responded to the sound of gunfire in the 600 block of Maury Avenue in Oxon Hill.

Upon their arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random.