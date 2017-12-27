Man shot during Christmas Eve visit with family

COLTONS POINT, Md -    COLTONS POINT, Md. (AP) - Police in southern Maryland are investigating a shootout that left one man dead.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday that the shooting occurred Sunday in a home in Coltons Point.

Deputies say a 66-year-old man was visiting relatives when an argument broke out. Authorities say the 66-year-old man fired shots at the 45-year-old homeowner, who returned fire.

Police say the 66-year-old was struck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body was taken to the medical examiner's office in Baltimore.

 

