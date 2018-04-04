Man guilty of murdering 2-year-old daughter and mother

WMAR Staff
10:46 PM, Apr 3, 2018
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md (WMAR) - Guilty, is the verdict for a man accused of killing his daughter and her mother.

Daron Boswell-Johnson is convicted of first degree murder in the deaths of Chloe Davis-Green and Neshante Davis.

On Tuesday, February 2, 2016, Davis was found shot and unresponsive in a Prince George's County parking lot.  Police found her 2-year-old daughter also suffering from gunshot wounds, in a nearby car. She was transported to a hospital, where she died.

Boswell-Johnson reportedly confessed to police.

Investigators believe Boswell-Johnson initially confronted Davis with child support problems.

A sentencing date has not yet been announced. According to the Prince George's County States Attorney's Office, Boswell-Johnson faces life in prison without parol.

 

 

