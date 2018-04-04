Man guilty of murdering 2-year-old daughter and mother

Daron Boswell-Johnson is convicted of first degree murder in the deaths of Chloe Davis-Green and Neshante Davis.
On Tuesday, February 2, 2016, Davis was found shot and unresponsive in a Prince George's County parking lot. Police found her 2-year-old daughter also suffering from gunshot wounds, in a nearby car. She was transported to a hospital, where she died.
Boswell-Johnson reportedly confessed to police.
Investigators believe Boswell-Johnson initially confronted Davis with child support problems.
A sentencing date has not yet been announced. According to the Prince George's County States Attorney's Office, Boswell-Johnson faces life in prison without parol.