Man found dead by friend after failing to attend church

WMAR Staff
5:38 PM, Mar 17, 2018
5:41 PM, Mar 17, 2018
SALISBURY, Md (WMAR) - A man who didn't show up for church is found dead.

Maryland State Police say they were notified shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, of an apparent murder in Salisbury.

Officials say a friend called 911 after finding 67-year-old Pierre Louis unresponsive inside a residence in the 500 block of Priscilla Street.

The friend reportedly went to check on Louis, when he failed to attend church. 

Upon detectives arriving on scene, Louis was deceased with obvious signs of trauma. His cause and manor of death are pending autopsy results.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact 410-749-3101

 

