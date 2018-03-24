Man dies after colliding with box truck on Beltway

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (WMAR) - Police say a man died early Saturday morning after he collided with a box truck on the Washington Beltway.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. officials responded to a crash on Route 495/95 at the Inner Loop of the Washington Beltway right before the eastbound US Route 50 ramp. When they got to the scene they discovered that Kwesi Kwaasi, 37, was driving on the Beltway when he changed lanes in front of a box truck.

The driver of the box truck, Christopher Simpson, hit the back of Kwaasi's car. Kwaasi was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators say the cause of the crash was Kwaasi failing to give full time and attention, an unsafe lane change, and failure to yield to the right of way.