Man arrested for firing at Cambridge Police Officers

A man wanted for shooting at police officers in Cambridge has been arrested.

William Manokey, 46, is charged with attempted murder, assault and several weapons charges.

He's being held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

This happened at 11:30 p.m. on December 18.

The two officers were conducting a routine crime patrol when they saw a man walking down the street.

As they approached him, they say he reached into his waistband. Before the officers could stop the car, the suspect took out a gun and shot once at them.

One of the officers shot back as the suspect ran off.