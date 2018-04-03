Local dance team make stunning debut on Lifetime's hit show 'Bring It'

(WMAR) - A big congratulations are in order for a Maryland dance team.

An Eastern Shore Majorette Dance Team was featured on Lifetime's hit reality dance show "Bring It."

ABM which stands for "about being motivated, dancing divas" are from Cambridge.

Back in November, the team traveled to Hattiesburg, Mississippi to compete against the star of the shows The Dancing Dolls.

The show aired this past Friday with the whole State of Maryland cheering for them.

In the end, they came out on time winning Stand Battle and baby trio.

They are the first team from Maryland to be featured on the show.