Liquor Board Commissioner sentenced to federal prison

GREENBELT, Md (WMAR) - A Liquor Board Commissioner is head for prison.

On Thursday federal prosecutors announced 40-year-old Anuj Sud will spend two years behind bars, followed by three years supervised release for committing bribery by violating the Travel Act..

In 2015, Sud was appointed to the Liquor Board Commission.

According to court documents, in July of that year Sud traveled to Washington D.C. to establish a relationship with an individual conducting business before the board.

During future meetings in 2015 and 2016, the two discussed exchanging money in return for Sud voting favorably in board proceedings. Throughout, Sud accepted three $1,000 cash payments for voting on behalf of the individuals clients, while acting in the official capacity as member of the Liquor Board.

As result of this investigation, Sud was disbarred as a licensed attorney in the state of Maryland.

The investigation was conducted in a joint effort by the FBI, IRS and Prince George's County Police Department.