Leonardtown man stabs female roommate multiple times

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (WMAR) - On Sunday, the Maryland State Police arrested a Leonardtown man for allegedly stabbing his roommate in St. Mary’s County.

Gary Flint, Jr., 37, is being accused of stabbing his 41-year-old female roommate following an argument inside a residence on the 21700 block of Potomac View Drive in Leonardtown, Maryland.

Shortly after 10:20 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack received a call about an assault in progress at a home on the 21700 block of Potomac View Drive. A witness told police that the victim was being attacked by the man who lived in the residence. While traveling to the scene, a trooper found the victim, who appeared to be injured. The victim told the trooper that she had returned home earlier in the evening and was approached by her roommate, who was later identified as Flint. She said that an argument began and Flint assaulted her and then stabbed her with a sharp object multiple times.

The victim also told investigators that she and another person, who was also inside the home, escaped, but that Flint remained inside the home. A perimeter was established around the residence since Flint refused to exit despite multiple attempts to get in contact with him and, at around 4:45 a.m., members of the Maryland State Police Special Tactical Assault Team Element entered the home and found Flint in an upstairs bedroom. He was arrested and taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for medical treatment.

Flint is being charged with first and second degree attempted murder and first and second-degree assault. This investigation is ongoing.