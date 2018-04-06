Laurel barricade ends in arrest

LAUREL, Md. (WMAR) - After a five-hour standoff in Laurel, a 24-year-old Beltsville, Md. woman was taken into custody, said Laurel officials.

Laurel officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 14700 black of Philip Court at 9:38 a.m. and were informed the woman had been chasing a child around the house with a knife. The child avoided injury and left the house with other family members prior to the officer's arrival.

Finding the front door barricaded and front windows covered, police unsuccessfully attempted to make contact with the woman, who was the house's only remaining occupant, resulting in the situation being declared a barricade.

The Laurel Police Department and Takoma Park Police Department's Emergency Response Teams responded, clearing four neighboring residencies as a precaution. The teams continued to try to contact the suspect, Rosby Taylor, to no avail.

Officers eventually gained entrance to the house and arrested Taylor without incident. She now faces one count of First Degree Assault First Degree and Two Counts of Assault Second Degree.