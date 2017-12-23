Larry Hogan announces changes to Vehicle Emissions Inspections Program

Governor Larry Hogan announced more improvements to the Vehicle Emissions Inspections Program Friday.

New improvements to the program would extend the amount of time before owners of new vehicles must get a new inspection, and eliminate the requirement for pre-1996 light-duty vehicles.

Effective January 1, 2018, owners of new vehicles will not have to get their vehicles tested for 3 years instead of 2. This is expected to save residents more than $2 million a year.



Also, the inspection requirement will be eliminated altogether for all pre-1996 light-duty vehicles. That means 24,000 drivers will now be exempt.

