ICE raids 7-Eleven stores in Maryland looking for undocumented workers

WMAR Staff
7:14 AM, Jan 11, 2018

ICE raided around 100 7-Eleven stores nationwide looking for undocumented workers on Wednesday.

(WMAR) - 7-Eleven stores in Maryland, and across the nation get raided by U.S. immigration and customs enforcement agents in a search for undocumented workers.

Officials say stores in Landover, Pasadena, Upper Marlboro, Glen Burnie, Baltimore, Severna Park and Frederick were included in those raids Wednesday.

According to authorities, the raids were ICE's largest operation against an employer under the Trump administration.

Agents targeted about 100 stores nationwide and 21 people were arrested across the U.S.

