ICE raids 7-Eleven stores in Maryland looking for undocumented workers

(WMAR) - 7-Eleven stores in Maryland, and across the nation get raided by U.S. immigration and customs enforcement agents in a search for undocumented workers.

Officials say stores in Landover, Pasadena, Upper Marlboro, Glen Burnie, Baltimore, Severna Park and Frederick were included in those raids Wednesday.

According to authorities, the raids were ICE's largest operation against an employer under the Trump administration.

Agents targeted about 100 stores nationwide and 21 people were arrested across the U.S.