HURLOCK, Md. (WMAR) - A family in Dorchester County is without a home this Christmas after it was destroyed in a fire.

Crews responded to the 6000 block of New Market Ellwood Road around 9:00 Monday morning. It took Hurlock firefighters around an hour and 40 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Officials say the fire was caused by an electrical failure.

The family is displaced and is being helped by the American Red Cross.