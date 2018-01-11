House overrides veto on crime history involving college applications

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) -- The Maryland House of Delegates has voted to override a veto of a bill supporters say aims to prohibit public colleges from denying admission to people who admit to committing a crime on their applications.

The House voted 90-50 to override Gov. Larry Hogan's veto Thursday.

Shareese Churchill, the governor's spokeswoman, says the bill puts students at risk and doesn't differentiate between repeat violent sex offenses and a drug possession charge.

But supporters say the bill doesn't block colleges from collecting information. They say it only shifts when the information is collected. Supporters say the bill's aim is to give people who have been incarcerated a chance at better lives.

The Senate would also have to override the veto for the bill to become law.