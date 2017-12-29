Homeowner fatally shoots man who broke into car

CHILLUM, Md - CHILLUM, Md. (AP) - Police in a Maryland suburb of Washington say a homeowner shot and killed a man who broke into his car.

Prince George's County Police said in a statement that the shooting occurred early Monday in Chillum. Authorities say the homeowner shot 32-year-old Deontae Parker from inside his home.

Officers found Parker outside with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives say video from the home's surveillance system showed Parker's actions before the shooting. Police say another suspect ran away from the area before officers arrived.

Investigators recovered a handgun from the homeowner.

Detectives are working to determine of the homeowner's actions were justified and are consulting with the state's attorney's office.