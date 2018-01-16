Hogan provides highlights of his budget proposal

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Gov. Larry Hogan is providing some highlights of his budget proposal.

Hogan said Tuesday it will include about $6.5 billion for K-12 education, a record amount for the state.

Hogan says every single school system in Maryland will see increased funding. The governor says the state is investing an additional $365 million more in school construction, bringing the total to $1.4 billion.

The budget also contains $1.38 billion for the University of Maryland, an increase over last year.

The Republican governor is meeting with leading Democrats on Wednesday morning to talk about the budget for the next fiscal year. Hogan also will make the entire budget public on Wednesday. Lawmakers will spend much of the 90-day session working on the governor's budget proposal.