Historian pleads guilty to stealing WWII dog tags

Associated Press
8:13 AM, Jan 12, 2018

BALTIMORE (AP) - -

A French historian has pleaded guilty to stealing dog tags and numerous other documents of U.S. servicemen whose planes crashed during World War II. 

The U.S. Attorney's office in Maryland says 33-year-old Antonin DeHays pleaded guilty Thursday to the theft of government property from the National Archives. 

Between December 2012 and June 2017, DeHays regularly visited the public research room of the National Archives at College Park. He stole at least 291 dog tags and 134 records, including personal letters, photographs and small pieces of U.S. aircraft downed during the war. 

Prosecutors say DeHays sold the majority of the items on eBay and other sites. 

The French national faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. 

His federal public defender did not immediately return a phone call and email. 

