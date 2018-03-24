Hikers rescued by helicopter after falling in stream

(WMAR) - Two hikers were rescued from the Rocky Gap Run waterway after one of them fell into a stream.

Officials say the two hikers are environmental employees of the Department of Natural Resources and they were taking water samples when one fell in.

The one hiker was up to her neck in the stream and the other called 911 saying they were not able to get back to their car. Crews found the hikers and decided a helicopter was the best way to extract them.

The hiker in the stream was hoisted into a rescue basket and taken into the helicopter. She was then taken to a hospital while the second hiker walked back to their car.

The condition of the injured hiker is unknown at this time.