Heavy rain falls across Maryland

Several drivers had to be rescued after they got stuck in standing water during the heavy rains Monday morning. A spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire Department tweeted several rescues took place early Monday in more than one location.
Update - water rescue - @MCFRS on scene for water rescue at Beach Dr/E Stanhope Rd (Kensington Area) - multiple vehicles in the water. Expect delays & some road closures in area. @mcfrs have rescued/assisted at least 1 person from stranded vehicle @MCFRSNewspic.twitter.com/ij0nEje0rc
State Highway officials posted a reminder to keep headlights and wipers on while driving in rain and don’t attempt to drive through standing water.
Heavy rains expected throughout the morning commute. Please remember to turn headlights and wipers on. If you encounter flooded roadways, do not attempt to cross. Turn around, don’t drown. VJ #MDOTNewshttps://t.co/YjmaGG3r0k