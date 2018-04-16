Heavy rain falls across Maryland

Heavy rain has fallen overnight into Monday morning over Maryland causing several problems.

Rainfall estimates around 1-2" in most locations with localized heavier pockets across the region. Beware of high water in spots especially down toward #WashingtonDC. #MDWX @ABC2Weather pic.twitter.com/RetlVbdRQg — Erik Taylor (@WeatherErik) April 16, 2018

Several drivers had to be rescued after they got stuck in standing water during the heavy rains Monday morning. A spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire Department tweeted several rescues took place early Monday in more than one location.

Update - water rescue - @MCFRS on scene for water rescue at Beach Dr/E Stanhope Rd (Kensington Area) - multiple vehicles in the water. Expect delays & some road closures in area. @mcfrs have rescued/assisted at least 1 person from stranded vehicle @MCFRSNews pic.twitter.com/ij0nEje0rc — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 16, 2018

MCFRS on the scene at 1700 blk of Brighton Dam Rd for 1 car in flooded water. Swift water assets from MC and HC on scene making a rescue. @mcfrsPIO pic.twitter.com/PDXcs1ZHEc — MCFRSNews (@MCFRSNews) April 16, 2018

State Highway officials posted a reminder to keep headlights and wipers on while driving in rain and don’t attempt to drive through standing water.

Heavy rains expected throughout the morning commute. Please remember to turn headlights and wipers on. If you encounter flooded roadways, do not attempt to cross. Turn around, don’t drown. VJ #MDOTNews https://t.co/YjmaGG3r0k — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) April 16, 2018