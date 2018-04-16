Heavy rain falls across Maryland

WMAR Staff
6:53 AM, Apr 16, 2018

Heavy rain has fallen overnight into Monday morning over Maryland causing several problems.

Several drivers had to be rescued after they got stuck in standing water during the heavy rains Monday morning. A spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire Department tweeted several rescues took place early Monday in more than one location.

State Highway officials posted a reminder to keep headlights and wipers on while driving in rain and don’t attempt to drive through standing water.

