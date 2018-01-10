Governor Larry Hogan announces accountability & transparency legislation

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - Ahead of Maryland’s 2018 legislative session, Governor Hogan announced proposed legislation to enhance accountability and transparency in state government Tuesday.

Hogan introduced the Government Accountability Act of 2018. The act will establish term limits for members of the Maryland General Assembly, like those imposed on the governor.

Under Hogan’s proposal, legislators would be allowed to only serve two consecutive terms in each chamber of the General Assembly. The Hogan says the founding fathers did not believe in professional politicians, rather citizen politicians that have other professions and jobs to rely on.

“It has led to out of control partisanship, meaningless political spin, the stifling of honest debate and fresh ideas, the inability to get things done, gerrymandering, one party monopolies and an increased potential for the type of corruption that we have seen here,” said Hogan in a press conference Tuesday.

To add more transparency Hogan made another proposal. The Legislative Transparency Act of 2018 will require all sessions of the Maryland General Assembly including floor sessions, voting sessions, and hearings, to be livestreamed to the public.

“Maryland sadly is one of only seven states in the entire nation that does not livestream video of their deliberation in either house of the legislature,” said Hogan.

Maryland lawmakers will have the next 90 days, starting Wednesday, to react to those proposals. Hogan will release his budget next week.

