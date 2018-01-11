Governor Hogan commits to Paris Climate Agreement

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he is joining a bipartisan coalition of states committed to meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

In a letter Wednesday, the Republican governor wrote that when President Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw from the Paris climate accord last year, he opposed the move. He says he still opposes Trump's decision.

The governor says Maryland's clean air standards were already significantly stronger than the Paris climate accord and still are. Hogan says Maryland will remain in the alliance as long as it "shows true bipartisanship, and avoids Washington D.C.'s politics-as-usual, corrosive tactics and distractions."

Maryland is joining 14 states in the coalition. Two other Republican governors have joined, including Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

