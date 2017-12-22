Gov. Hogan names new health secretary: Robert Neall

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - -

Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed a new health secretary.

Hogan announced Thursday that Robert Neall, a former Anne Arundel County executive and state senator will replace Dennis Schrader.

The decision comes after Maryland's highest court stayed a recent ruling by a lower court in a dispute between the executive and legislative branches over whether Schrader should be paid, because the Senate has yet to confirm his appointment as health secretary. The lower court ruled Schrader should be paid.

But the Court of Appeals announced it will delay hearing an appeal for another six months.

Hogan says allowing Schrader's compensation to be delayed another six months wasn't an option, so he appointed Neall. Schrader will stay on as the department's chief operating officer.

Both appointments take effect Jan. 9.