Good morning from 'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk, Jr.

WMAR Staff
7:30 AM, Jan 8, 2018

Good morning from 'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk, Jr.!

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning from 'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk, Jr.!

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top