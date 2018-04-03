Former VP Al Gore to deliver commencement speech at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - Former Vice President Al Gore will deliver the commencement address this spring to graduates at the University of Maryland.

The school announced Monday that Gore will address the College Park campus May 20 during graduation ceremonies at the Xfinity Center.

In a news release university President Wallace Loh cited Gore's ability to "look over the horizon" in selecting Gore as a speaker.

Gore, a Democrat, was first elected to Congress from Tennessee in 1976. He served two terms as vice president under Bill Clinton before narrowly losing the 2000 presidential election to George W. Bush.

He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 for his work to raise awareness of climate change.