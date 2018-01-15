Former UMD employee arrested for "racially charged" graffiti

6:50 AM, Jan 15, 2018
Police arrested a former University of Maryland employee in connection with "racially charged writings" found in a dining hall restroom at the College Park campus.

Officers charged 18-year-old Terrell Alexander for the graffiti.

According to police, offensive drawings, language, and a swastika were found last fall on a wall in the men's bathroom at the school. 

Police said officers compared Alexander's handwriting with the graffiti found inside the restroom to identify him as the suspect. 

He's scheduled to appear in court in February. 

  

