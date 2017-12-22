Former owner of sleep study center pleads guilty to fraud

Associated Press
6:31 AM, Dec 22, 2017
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - -

The former owner of a Virginia sleep-study center has pleaded guilty to giving doctors kickbacks for treatment that wasn't medically necessary. 

The U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia said Dannie Ahn, 43, pleaded guilty to fraud charges Thursday. 

Ahn is the former owner of 1st Class Sleep Diagnostic Center and 1st Class Medical, which provided sleep-related treatment at clinics in Northern Virginia and Maryland. 

He also pleaded guilty to defrauding the federal government of more than $1 million. 

His sentencing is scheduled for September.

