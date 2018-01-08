Federal AIDS worker charged with soliciting a minor

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) - An official in the federal government's effort to treat people with AIDS has been indicted on a charge of sexual solicitation of a minor.

The Washington Post reports that a grand jury in Montgomery County, Maryland, returned the indictment Thursday against 56-year-old Michael Goldrosen of Silver Spring.

Goldrosen is director of state programs for the HIV/AIDS Bureau at the Health Resources & Services Administration.

Court document allege that Goldrosen used the internet and text messages to pursue a sexual encounter with a detective posing as a 15-year-old boy.

Police say Goldrosen arrived at a Metro station he picked to meet, and officers arrest him there.

His lawyer, Jonathan Fellner, tells The Post that Goldrosen will plead not guilty and says when the facts come out, Goldrosen will be cleared.

