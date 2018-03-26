Evidence shows that Great Mills High School shooter shot himself

WMAR Staff
7:51 PM, Mar 26, 2018
GREAT MILLS, Md. (WMAR) - Evidence in the Great Mills shooting investigation shows that Austin Rollins, the gunman in the Great Mills Mills High School shooting, shot himself.

According to officials after firing a shot at Jaelynn Willey and Desmond Barnes in Hallway F, Rollins was then confronted by the SRO in Hallway D, moments after that, he fired a shot to his head.

At the same time, the SRO also shot at Rollins, which hit the weapon that he was holding.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact the FBI.

