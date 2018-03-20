Elected Officials call for change after Maryland school shooting

St. Mary's (WMAR) -

Hours after a fatal shooting at Great Mills High School, elected officials are speaking out about gun reform and school safety.

Governor Larry Hogan released a statement calling for action in the midst of a horrible situation.

“The school shooting that took place this morning at Great Mills High School remains an active investigation, and Maryland State Police are on the scene assisting local and federal law enforcement. I want to express my deepest gratitude to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and all of the first responders who swiftly and bravely took action to secure the school. The First Lady and I are praying for those who were injured, their families and loved ones, and for the entire Great Mills community as they come together to heal in the wake of this horrific situation.

“But prayers are not enough. Although our pain remains fresh and the facts remain uncertain, today’s horrible events should not be an excuse to pause our conversation about school safety. Instead, it must serve as a call to action.”

Congressman Steny Hoyer also came to Great Mills High School and spoke to the media. He said he wants universal background checks on gun purchases.

Hoyer: “Possible, maybe probable, that the school resource officer’s response saved lives” at Great Mills HS pic.twitter.com/UvvIDBc5DH — Christian Schaffer (@schafferwmar) March 20, 2018

A few Maryland delegates also spoke out today after the school shooting and say they are committed to helping the St. Mary’s community.

I’m sick to my stomach hearing of the terrible news out of Great Mills High School this morning. I know that our young people and our entire community will need our love and support over the coming days and weeks ahead. Parents, hug your children a little tighter tonight and let's pray the victims survive and recover." said Delegate Morgan.

"It's my understanding that we should be grateful for the quick involvement of the School Resource Officer, the Sheriff's department and the teachers and administration. My thoughts and prayers are with the students, families and community." said Delegate Clark.