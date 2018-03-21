Doctors warn about the dangers of shoveling snow

WMAR - Doctors are warning residents about the dangers of shoveling snow.

They say it can be a significant threat to patients with underlying heart disease.

The combination of high-intensity work in a short period of time in cold weather can cause stress on the heart.

Every year 100 people across the country die of cardiac-related causes due to shoveling snow.



Doctors say before going out you should warm up and consider your health. They recommend that you push the snow instead of shoveling it. If you have to pick the snow up make sure your feet are shoulder width apart, your back is straight, and you bend with your knees. Also never lift a full shovel.



"Never try to carry a significant heavy load if you're not used to exercise or not used to heavy loads,” said Dr. Meghan Checkley, an emergency physician ay Union Memorial Hospital. “That's an undue stress on your heart. Not worth the trouble. It's better to ask for help."

If you have had a heart attack before or have heart disease don't shovel snow unless a doctor told you it would be ok.

