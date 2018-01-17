Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 2:22PM EST expiring January 17 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, York
DeVos signs off on Maryland education plan opposed by Hogan
Associated Press
8:08 AM, Jan 17, 2018
1 hour ago
Share Article
WASHINGTON (AP) -- U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has approved Maryland's Every Student Succeeds Act state plan, which Gov. Larry Hogan had refused to endorse.
DeVos said in a release Tuesday that Maryland's consolidated plan had met the requirements of the law that replaced No Child Left Behind. The release says the act is designed to offer states more flexibility and highlighted unique elements from Maryland's plan, including emphasis on well-rounded elementary school curricula.
Hogan had refused to support the plan, criticizing its accountability measures. Last April, the state legislature overrode the Republican governor's veto of its response to the federal act.
DeVos' department directed the state in December to revise its plan submitted in September.
Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon says the plan was "built on strong stakeholder input."