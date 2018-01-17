WASHINGTON (AP) -- U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has approved Maryland's Every Student Succeeds Act state plan, which Gov. Larry Hogan had refused to endorse.

DeVos said in a release Tuesday that Maryland's consolidated plan had met the requirements of the law that replaced No Child Left Behind. The release says the act is designed to offer states more flexibility and highlighted unique elements from Maryland's plan, including emphasis on well-rounded elementary school curricula.

Hogan had refused to support the plan, criticizing its accountability measures. Last April, the state legislature overrode the Republican governor's veto of its response to the federal act.

DeVos' department directed the state in December to revise its plan submitted in September.

Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon says the plan was "built on strong stakeholder input."