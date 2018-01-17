Democrats absent from governor's budget breakfast

Governor Larry Hogan released his budget Wednesday over breakfast and democratic leaders were absent.

Sen. Richard Madaleno, who is running against Hogan in the upcoming election, did not attend the meeting, but had some reaction to his fiscal plan.

"He comes in with the same sort of misleading characterization of 'I inherited a 5.1 billion dollar structural deficit and now the budget is 100 percent balanced.' Well of course it's going to be balanced every year, that's in our constitution," Madaleno said.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller said Wednesday that leading Democrats didn't feel they needed to attend because the governor already highlighted the plan at a news conference on Tuesday.

The legislative session ends April 29.