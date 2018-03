ODENTON, Md (WMAR) - Several firefighters are on scene battling an active house fire.

Approximately 45 members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department and other jurisdictions are fighting flames in the 200 block of Ammunition Avenue in Odenton.

Anne Arundel fire officials say crews arrived on scene and observed heavy smoke coming from the garage area spreading through the upper levels of the residence.

At this time no injuries have been reported.