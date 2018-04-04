Creating memories you can hold in your hand, new business Go Figure blossoms in Maryland

OWINGS, Md. - Some keepsakes transport you instantly back to a place, a feeling, a moment. Those moments mean the world to their owners, and a brand new company is taking a fresh twist on the business.

Lara Thornton holds photos most near and dear to her heart, "my high school friends and some really cute pictures of myself when I was a child and I had, when the cabbage patch kids were all the rage."

Flash forward, she's on vacation in the Florida Keys with her husband and two children, "[we] came across this shop so we went in and we were just amazed, we thought this was just amazing technology and we had a family portrait done."

It wasn't the kind she could add to their photo album at home. It was a 3-D color version standing on a wooden plaque she could hold in her hand.

"I couldn't get the thought out of my head, I just thought it was really fascinating technology I'd never seen it before and I thought it was something I could bring to Maryland," Thornton brought it, in style.

In her Go Figure studio, she has what appears to be a tent the size of a hot tub. Black bars lined with imperceptible dime sized cameras separate the white canvas spotted with colorful logos.

Eighty-nine cameras flash, then 45 projectors cast a green grid, a photo shoot creating a virtual version of you.

"First the lights will come on and it takes those first set of photos and uses that, the color on the outside of the figurine and then the grid for the actual dimension," her technologically savvy son, Jack, said.

Our very own producer, Jeff Kryglik, posed so Lara could use a model of him at an upcoming bodybuilding competition.

An opportunity with this job, for Lara to get back into the workforce, "I could fundraise for the schools while doing a little fund-raising for myself."

The goal to help her community and put away money for her children's college education.

"He [Jack] really is my technology guru and I'm not sure I could do it without him," Thornton said.

Jack joked, "I like getting paid."

While it seems like a fun side job after school, this much technology doesn't come without challenges, "I mean there have been times where we're at an event and nothing works."

He explained each camera is hooked up to a computer, triggering all 89 cameras to flash simultaneously, then the same for the projectors.

Lara and Jack have been fine-tuning their business over the past several months and they're ready to get the name out there.

"Cake toppers, we do sports, dances, you know graduations, pets, anniversaries, really your imagination is the limit," Lara said.

A moment frozen in time, that you get to keep forever.