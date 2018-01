Maryland State Police are looking for a man who pointed a long gun at a cashier in an armed robbery.

This happened at 3 a.m. on Monday at the Pilot on Greencastle Pike in Hagerstown.

He pointed the gun at the neck of the woman behind the counter and demanded money.

After taking the cash, he ran from the scene.

Police ask that any one with information contact them at (301) 766-3838.