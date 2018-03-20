Car collision investigation, one woman dead

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WMAR) - Investigators are performing a detailed investigation on a late morning car accident that happened in MD Route 97 in Sykesville, which left a 20-year-old woman dead.

On Tuesday, at around 11 a.m., troopers arrived at MD Route 97 south of Bartholow Road. It was revealed early in the investigation that Kaitlyn Taylor McDaniel, 20, of Westminster, was driving a Jeep Wrangler in the location mentioned above, but, due to the icy and slick conditions, her Jeep lost control and crossed the center line.

Simultaneously, Lisa Vilar, of Woodbine, was driving a Toyota Highlander south of MD Route 97. When the Jeep crossed the line, it struck the Toyota and, because of the collision, McDaniel was killed.

This investigation is being conducted by the local Barrack Reconstructionist, so anyone with information about the collision should contact Tfc. Rafter, Westminster Barrack, at (410) 386-3000.