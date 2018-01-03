Brutal cold has ice forming in the Chesapeake Bay

(WMAR) - Across Maryland people are piling on the layers before they stick a toe outside. It's been so cold recently parts of the Chesapeake Bay are freezing over.

Eyes on the bay posted a picture showing the ice forming in the upper and coastal bay areas on January 2. A side-by-side comparison shows the major difference between Tuesday and what the bay looked like on December 21.

The ice is expected to get worse this weekend. Right now four ice breaking crews with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources are making sure there are holes in the bay, including areas around Smith Island.