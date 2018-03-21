Boy injured in MD High School shooting released from hospital, 16-year-old girl still in critical

Khalida Volou
6:46 PM, Mar 21, 2018
4 hours ago

One of the two students who was injured following a Maryland high school shooting Tuesday morning has been released from the hospital. As for the other student, she still remains in critical condition.

(WMAR) - A school shooting that happened at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County Tuesday morning left a 14-year-old boy shot in the leg and the 16-year-old girl with serious life-threatening injuries.

According to St. Mary's Sheriff's Office  14-year-old Desmond Barnes was transported to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital for treatment for his injuries and was later discharged on Wednesday.

As far as 16-year-old Jaelyn Willey, officials say she still remains in critical condition at the University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center.

Detectives are still investigating the details of this incident.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at (301) 475-4200 extension *1996 or by email at melissa.hulse@stmarysmd.com, information may also be provided to 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).  If anyone has photographs or video of the incident please send to FBI.gov/greatmills. 

 

 

