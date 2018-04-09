Bowie doctor indicted for fraud, identity theft

4:12 PM, Apr 9, 2018

GREENBELT, Md. (WMAR) - A 61-year-old Bowie doctor was indicted on charges related to a scheme to defraud health care benefit programs and aggravated identify theft. Sampson Sarpong was Monday after the unsealing of an April 4 indictment. A licensed physician in Maryland who specialized in the field of allergy and immunology who owned and operated the Center for Allergic Diseases, LLC., which has numerous locations around the state, Sarpong was indicted on 20-counts.

He allegedly billed health care benefit programs for a variety of procedures related to allergy testing, building a scheme that ran from September 2011 to March 2017. Sarpong allegedly submitted false and fraudulent claims to benefits programs for services never rendered. The indictment claims Sarpong was paid more then $850,000 from claims related to the fraud case. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison on each count of health fraud and a mandatory consecutive two years in prison for identity theft. 

