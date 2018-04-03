BGE presents grant money to 70+ nonprofit organizations

Baltimore Gas and Electric presented more than $300,000 in grants to emergency response organizations throughout Maryland Tuesday.

The company handed the grants to 74 emergency response and safety organizations Tuesday in a ceremony at Stevenson University.

The grants will fund everything from thermal imaging cameras and smoke alarms to CPR devices and funding for emergency preparedness drills and equipment.

Travis East is a BGE employee and a firefighter with the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company. He found out about the grant and worked with the fire company to apply. They were given a grant that helped them purchase a thermal imaging camera to better protect and save lives.

“The thermal imaging camera helps us see in dark rooms and see in walls. We can find people that are trapped in houses where we can’t see. It basically lets us see where something is hot and something is cold.,” said East.

Over the last six years, BGE has provided nearly $2 million to more than 300 nonprofit organizations.