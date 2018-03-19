20 car pileup on I-270 Monday morning

UPDATE: Police have opened some lanes as of 7:30 a.m. Only four people were injured; two of those were "traumas", and none "appear to be life -threatening", according to officials.

Montgomery County Police and Fire personnel are responding to a massive crash on I-270 early Monday morning just before 5:30 a.m.

20-vehicles are involved; officials say a tractor trailer carrying stones or gravel collided, losing its load causing the drivers behind to crash.

Police are asking for drivers to avoid the area on southbound 270 at Middlebrook Rd/Exit 13.

No specific injuries have been released but emergency personnel are responding to it as a "mass casualty incident." The spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire Department says at least two dozen patients are being evaluated; some have already been rushed to hospitals, including "several traumas" so far.

(525a) SB I270 near Middlebrook Road, multi-car collision, lanes closed pic.twitter.com/iiYedofM8w — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 19, 2018

Accident cleanup closes all lanes of SB I-270 at Middlebrook Rd (Exit 13). Expect significant delays. Seek alternate route. #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/DyWHMz1C7Q — MC Emergency Mgmt (@ReadyMontgomery) March 19, 2018