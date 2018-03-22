One firefighter dead, several injured after building on fire collapses
WMAR Staff
6:00 PM, Mar 22, 2018
11 mins ago
Share Article
YORK, PA (WMAR) -
One firefighter is dead after a building that caught on fire Wednesday night collapsed Thursday afternoon while crews were trying to contain the fire.
The fire started Wednesday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. in a building in York Pennsylvania that is what being turned into apartments.
"Our local emergency responders are there for us in our time of need. Tonight, we need to be there for them. A firefighter died today when a wall collapsed at the site of a fire yesterday in the City of York. Four others are fighting for their lives right now at York Hospital. Every time the bell rings, every time the siren sounds, the men and women of our police and fire departments and ambulance services leave their posts, not knowing just what they will asked to deal with. It is a task not all of us can do, and for that we should be eternally grateful to them. Their families willingly give their loved ones to us, knowing all the while any call could be their last. That fateful realization is hitting home right now for the relatives of these firefighters. Our hearts are heavy tonight for the fraternity of firefighters in the City of York, as well as the families of their fallen," said Pennsylvania State Representative Kristin Phillips-Hill.
Officials say that four other firefighters are still seriously injured and fighting for their lives at York Hospital.