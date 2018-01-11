Woman pleads guilty to negligent manslaughter

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) - A 19-year-old woman from Jessup has pleaded guilty to negligent manslaughter in a fatal roadway collision.

Natalia Diaz-Valle made the plea Wednesday before Howard County Circuit Court Judge William Tucker.

Prosecutors say she was fleeing from a state trooper in January 2017.

She was driving a Honda Accord that reached speeds of roughly 100 mph on Howard County roadways.

Her car hit a Dodge Charger after she allegedly ran a red light.

The driver of that car was pronounced dead at a local hospital. He has been identified as Biik Chong of Halethorpe.

Sentencing for Diaz-Valle is set for April 26.