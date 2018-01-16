Woman dead after serious car crash in Howard Co.

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR - Howard County Police are investigating a car crash that happened Monday around 12:22 p.m. that left a woman dead at the scene.

According to officials, a Nissan Sentra crossed the double yellow line while driving westbound on Ten Oaks Road when it collided with a Ford Expedition driving eastbound.

Police say 23-year-old Deadra Wellington-Brown, the passenger in the Nissan Sentra was pronounced dead at the scene. They say 24-year-old Patrick Ingram Holmes, who was the driver of the Nissan was admitted to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The people in the Ford Explorer were unharmed and treated at the scene with minor injuries.

Howard County Police are still investigating the accident.