Tractor trailer driver dies after being crushed at rest stop

WMAR Staff
1:24 PM, Mar 17, 2018
1:44 PM, Mar 17, 2018

FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. 

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATERLOO, Md (WMAR) - A tractor trailer driver died Saturday, after being crushed at a rest stop.

Maryland State Police say shortly after 7 a.m., Jose Ngoran Amoa, 64, of Laurel parked a tractor trailer at an I-95 rest stop, south of the Patuxent River Bridge in Howard County. 

Upon exiting the vehicle, Amoa walked in between his tractor trailer and a dump truck that had already been parked in front of Amoa. 

Investigators say as Amoa was walking between both commercial vehicles, the tractor tailer began drifting forward into the dump truck, wedging Amoa in between, killing him.

Officials concluded Amoa failed to set the parking brake on his tractor trailer prior to exiting the truck.

No violations were noted in the tractor trailers inspection report.

The majority of the rest stop remained open throughout the investigation, which is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top