Search for missing fisherman in Howard County

Officers are checking with other jurisdictions, but haven't seen any missing person reports related to this incident.
Natural resources police are looking for a missing fisherman who may have fallen through the ice.
Investigators say people noticed a hole in the ice on the Patapsco River Friday. There was a boot and a tackle box nearby.
Officers checked near a dam but were unable to find the fisherman and no cars were seen unattended at the park.
