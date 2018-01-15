Search for missing fisherman in Howard County

6:29 AM, Jan 15, 2018
57 mins ago

Officers are checking with other jurisdictions, but haven't seen any missing person reports related to this incident.

Natural resources police are looking for a missing fisherman who may have fallen through the ice. 

Investigators say people noticed a hole in the ice on the Patapsco River Friday. There was a boot and a tackle box nearby. 

Officers checked near a dam but were unable to find the fisherman and no cars were seen unattended at the park.

