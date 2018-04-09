Person transported to hospital after vehicle overturns

Mostly Cloudy
Photo Courtesy of West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department.
HOWARD COUNTY, Md (WMAR - A two car collision causes vehicle to overturn.
On Sunday evening, members of the West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department responded to an accident at the intersection of Terra Maria Way at Frederick Road in Howard County.
Upon their arrival a vehicle was located completely overturned, beneath a half fallen utility poll.
One individual was transported to Shock Trauma.
No word on the cause of the crash.