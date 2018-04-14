Multi-car crash leaves one dead and two injured

ELKRIDGE, Md. (WMAR) - Howard County police are investigating a two-car collision that left one person dead and two others injured.

On Saturday, at around 2:10 p.m., a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling southbound on Route 1, just south of Brumbaugh Street, when it hit a 2013 Fiat that was pulling out into the southbound lanes while trying to make a left turn onto northbound Route 1.

The driver of the Fiat, William John McNamara, 55, of Elkridge, was transported to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The passenger in the Fiat, Karen Anne McNamara, 54, also of Elkridge, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and is currently in critical condition.

The driver and sole occupant of the Dodge, Simone Alicia Cook-Lartigues, 24, of Columbia, was transported to Shock Trauma and is currently in stable condition.

At this time, police believe the Fiat failed to yield the right of way to the Dodge. However, the investigation is ongoing.