Mt. Airy multi-vehicle collision puts three in hospital

MT. AIRY, Md. (WMAR) - Howard County Police are investigating the Mt. Airy three car collision that left three people in the hospital.

On Saturday, at a little after 2:20 p.m., a 2013 Ford Expedition was traveling northbound in the 1000 block of Route 27 when it struck the back of a 2007 Toyota Tundra that was trying to make a left turn. The Tundra was pushed into the southbound lane of Route 27, which is when it struck a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver and sole occupant of the Expedition, Jennifer Leigh Christian, 33, of Woodbine, and the driver and sole occupant of the Tundra, James Gerard Hall, 58, of Monrovia, were transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and are both in stable condition. However, a passenger in the Silverado was transported to Howard County General Hospital with minor injuries.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the collision.